Strawberry Street Cafe to close: ‘All good things must come to an end’

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Strawberry Street Cafe will close Sunday, March 31. Get into the 40-plus-year-old Richmond institution in the next two weeks if you are interested in salad bathtubbing one more time.

The new owners, Derek Salerno and Aaron Sisk, sent out a statement via email last night announcing the closure and rebrand as their next steps for the iconic Richmond restaurant.

"We’ll share more about our new concept not long after we close," Salerno said in the email.

The kitchen and new menu will sit under the direction of Adam Campbell, previously at Rappahannock and Alewife.

Campbell will be assisted by Hosea Roberts, also previously of Rappahannock.

Salerno said he planned to keep his hands in the bar program. No word on the rest of the staff.

“Truly — it’s been humbling to take on the leadership of a restaurant that inspires so much passion and so many strong opinions," Salerno said. "It has been an honor to serve our community in such a well-known and well-loved establishment, but all good things must come to an end."

Sisk and Salerno bought the restaurant, from previous owner Ron Joseph who owned it since 1994, in December 2018.

The restaurant opened in 1976.

