Richmond’s first rage room allows customers to relieve stress: ‘It’s therapeutic’

First came escape rooms. That was followed by bar-arcades, shuffleboard bars and axe-throwing venues.

Now Richmond has its first rage room.

Rage RVA, a venue that allows customers to select their tools of choice (think sledgehammer, baseball bat, crowbar) and partake in recreational destruction of inanimate objects, opened this month at 711 Hospital St. in the Shockoe Commerce Center in Upper Shockoe Valley.

In recent years, rage rooms have been popping up all over the country. Rage RVA owner Nicole Cline said they help people let out some steam.

“It’s a way for people to let go of some stress. It’s therapeutic,” Cline said. “If you’re stressed out, or have a lot of stuff going on, you can get a release.”

Rage RVA offers different sessions based on duration, the number of breakables/electronic items, tool of choice and music choice. Sessions range from $20 to $150, with group sessions and memberships also available. Sessions can be scheduled through Rage RVA’s website.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond Biz Sense.