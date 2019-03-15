RACC offering $17 pet adoptions this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is offering $17 pet adoptions this weekend in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The special price will only be available Friday, March 15 through St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17.

“Take advantage of this promotion and save a life today,” RACC wrote on Facebook.

The regular price for adoptions is $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

To adopt a pet from RACC, you must be 18 years of age or older, provide a current photo ID (driver’s license or state ID card), and provide a carrier for your adopted cat or a leash and collar for your adopted dog. You must also complete an adoption application form and interview process to ensure that each pet adopted will be matched to the most compatible new owner.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the adoption process click here.