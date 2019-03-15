Person in custody after drugs uncovered in Hopewell raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Police said one person is in custody following a drug bust on Courthouse Road Friday morning. Authorities say narcotics were recovered from the home during the execution of a search warrant.

Neighbors in the area said they woke up to find portions of the road blocked, a SWAT vehicle, and other police in the area.

"Yeah, I wasn't expecting it down here this morning," said an employee with Iron Fencing who was on his way to a job when he came across the scene. "All I saw was SWAT... figured it was pretty bad if SWAT showed up."

Another man, Rick Webster, works as a carpenter in the area often -- and said it’s not uncommon to see police in the area.

"All the time going along here you see police along Courthouse," said Webster.

The carpenter was working on a home just a few doors down from the bust Friday morning but showed up after police had already left the scene. He said he was amazed to hear the news.

"But then again in today's world, who really knows," Webster said. "It could be your neighbor next door who’s doing it and you wouldn’t even know."

Police said this is still the early stages of the investigation, and have not yet released further information about the nature of the drug bust.

Friday's raid comes after a series of drug busts in Hopewell over the last several weeks.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said a woman was taken into police custody. That has not been confirmed at this time. CBS 6 has confirmed that a person has been taken into custody in connection to the drug bust.