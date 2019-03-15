Luck of the Irish

Scattered severe storms possible Friday
Posted 11:48 am, March 15, 2019

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Steven Sowell of The Hound's Take in Williamsburg prepared a savory Dublin Lawyer. The dish included lobster, rice, mushrooms and Irish Whiskey. For more tasty dishes from Steven’s restaurant visit them on line at http://www.thehoundstale.com/

 

Dublin Lawyer / Serves 2

-Irish Whiskey Mushroom Sauce

-6oz White Rice

-2 1.25 Lb Lobster

Sauce:

4 oz Mushroom Mix( oyster, shiitake, button)

2 oz Irish whiskey (Jameson)

2 oz Shallots

1 oz Minced Garlic

1 tsp Mustard

Tomalley

4 oz Heavy Cream

1 Dash Cayenne Pepper

1.5 oz Lemon Juice

1 Tbsp Paprika

 

Rice:

4 oz White Rice

2 Srigs Thyme

1 Bay Leaf

12 oz Stock

