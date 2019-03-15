Luck of the Irish

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Steven Sowell of The Hound's Take in Williamsburg prepared a savory Dublin Lawyer. The dish included lobster, rice, mushrooms and Irish Whiskey. For more tasty dishes from Steven’s restaurant visit them on line at http://www.thehoundstale.com/
Dublin Lawyer / Serves 2
-Irish Whiskey Mushroom Sauce
-6oz White Rice
-2 1.25 Lb Lobster
Sauce:
4 oz Mushroom Mix( oyster, shiitake, button)
2 oz Irish whiskey (Jameson)
2 oz Shallots
1 oz Minced Garlic
1 tsp Mustard
Tomalley
4 oz Heavy Cream
1 Dash Cayenne Pepper
1.5 oz Lemon Juice
1 Tbsp Paprika
Rice:
4 oz White Rice
2 Srigs Thyme
1 Bay Leaf
12 oz Stock