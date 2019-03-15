Hopewell’s 5th drug raid results in arrest

HOPEWELL, Va. — One person was arrested following a Friday morning drug bust at a home located at 3318 Courthouse Road in Hopewell, according to police.

“Members of a specialized police team to address crime and disorder issues, assisted by the Hopewell SWAT team, executed a narcotics-related search warrant,” a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. “Seized in the operation were suspected cocaine, weapon accessories, and a kilogram of an unidentified drug substance.”

Jetori Fells-Tucker, 23, of Hopewell, was taken into custody. He will face drug and weapons-related charges, police said.

Neighbors said they woke up to find portions of the road blocked, a SWAT vehicle, and other police in the area.

“Yeah, I wasn’t expecting it down here this morning,” an employee with Iron Fencing who was on his way to a job when he came across the scene, said. “All I saw was SWAT… figured it was pretty bad if SWAT showed up.”

Another man, Rick Webster, works as a carpenter in the area often — and said it’s not uncommon to see police in the area.

“All the time going along here you see police along Courthouse,” said Webster.

This was the fifth drug raid conducted in Hopewell in the last three weeks.

“In today’s world, who really knows,” Webster said. “It could be your neighbor next door who’s doing it and you wouldn’t even know.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said a woman was taken into police custody.