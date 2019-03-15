× Fishermen find 23-year-old man’s body floating in river

STAFFORD, Va. — Police identified a man found dead in the Rappahannock River as 23-year-old Jacob David Butterfield. His body was found late Thursday night.

“Two fishermen had observed what appeared to be a body floating in the river near the Little Falls boat ramp, and immediately reported it to law enforcement,” a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Members of the Sheriff’s Office and Stafford County Fire and Rescue located the body and removed it from the river.”

The Sheriff’s Office currently investigating how Butterfield died.

Butterfield was last seen in Fredericksburg on January 25, 2019.

