Chesterfield man missing nearly a month may have been recently hospitalized

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 42-year-old Chesterfield man last seen nearly a month ago.

Chesterfield Police said Gilber E. Hidalgo Villatoro, whose last known address is in the 6000 block of Hudswell Lane in North Chesterfield, was last seen by relatives on Feb. 20.

“Family members have indicated that Hidalgo Villatoro may have been hospitalized recently or staying at an address off Hopkins Road in Richmond, but attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful,” police said.

Villatoro is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Villatoro’s whereabouts is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!