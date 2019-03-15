Scattered severe storms possible Friday
Fried Stuffed Biscuits

Posted 3:37 pm, March 15, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va - Keyshia Moore from Creating Like Keyshia demonstrated a ham and cheese stuffed biscuit ball! The delicious dish can be made with canned or homemade biscuits! For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/CreatingLike-Keyshia/284681678391232

 

Stuffed biscuit balls.

2 prepared biscuits (homemade or canned)
1 cup sliced ham of your choice
Cheddar cheese cut into 4 blocks
Cooking oil for frying
Butter for garnishing.

Preheat fryer to 350 degrees. Cut each biscuit in half. Flatten out. Press  ham and cheese into biscuit. Roll into a ball. Make sure all ends are secure. Carefully drop into fryer. Let fry for about 4 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on paper towel lined plate. Drench with butter and enjoy!

Makes 4 biscuit balls.

You can purchase these biscuit balls at Creating Like Keyshia' s Kitchen located inside of The Lily Pad 5956 Brook rd. Saturdays and Sundays from 7am to 11am.

