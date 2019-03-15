RICHMOND, Va - Dr. Catherine Franssen, Ph.D. from Longwood University sat down to talk about the neuroscience behind luck. She says luck exists if you believe in it. She says perspective has a lot to do with how you interpret situations.
Does Luck Exist?
-
The Neuroscience of Tidying Up
-
‘Looking into those dark corners isn’t dishonoring America’: Son of civil rights icon and local leaders weigh in on Capitol controversy
-
Woman searching for her mom’s gravesite at Evergreen Cemetery: ‘It breaks my heart’
-
“In My Chair”
-
In viral video, Virginia Beach mother describes being followed, urges others to be aware
-
-
Video shows McDonald’s worker fight back after customer attacks her over straw, police say
-
Romo-strodomous headlines CBS announce team for Super Bowl LIII
-
Professor accusing Lt. Gov. Fairfax of sexual assault shares her story
-
Man sues Gwyneth Paltrow, says ski accident left him seriously injured
-
Ask the Right Questions to get the results you want
-
-
Anti-vaxers’ adult son got measles; now he has a message for the world
-
What will happen to the students involved in the college admissions cheating scandal?
-
Reva Trammell to Mayor Stoney: ‘I hope to God this is your last laugh’