Charities involved in Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. - We’re less than a month away from one of Richmond’s favorite annual events, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger, coming up on Saturday, April 13th. This year, both Kids Run RVA and the VCU Massey Cancer Center have joined on as charity partners in the race. Pete Woody from Sports Backers, along with Conor Ashby from the VCU Massey Cancer Center, joined us to tell us more about this year’s race.

For more information, you can contact Sports Backers, located at 100 Avenue of Champions, Suite 300 in Richmond. You can also give them a call at 804-285-9495 or visit them online at www.sportsbackers.org. They are on social media, as well, atFacebook.com/UkropsMonumentAvenue10K. And if you’d like to learn more about the Massey Challenge, you can visit www.masseychallenge.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS}