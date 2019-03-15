‘Patience’ coat teaches news anchor important life lesson

RICHMOND, Va. – News anchor Candace Burns is opening up about her love of sewing with a new social segment titled “Did She Make It.”

Viewers take a poll on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page Thursday to see if they can guess whether Candace made the dress, jacket or other fabulous accessory she is wearing.

Then the answer is revealed Friday when Candace and fellow WTVR CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg dish in the station’s makeup room.

“I would not have said yes, because that looks really hard,” Julie Bragg replied when asked if Candace made this week’s spring-inspired coat.

Candace said the design for the green jacket came from a Learn to Sew pattern from McCall’s.

“I thought it was going to be easy, but I named this jacket ‘Patience,’” Candace laughed. “Her name is ‘Patience,’ because it took a lot of patience to put this together.”

Candace revealed the coat, which she rushed to finish in time for the segment, proved to be a challenge.

“I had to rip it apart and then put it back together,” Candace admitted.

The jacket proved so difficult Candace said she spent an entire night — six hours — with her seam ripper reworking the collar.

“I knew it was there and it was bugging me,” Candace said.

Candace said crafting the coat taught her several new sewing techniques in addition to life lessons.

“First of all, do not speed through things, because you’re going to make a mistake. Take your time,” Candace urged. “Anything worth having, is worth taking your time with and… starting over.”

Additionally, Candace said she named her creation “Patience” because of the lesson she gleaned from the experience.

“Life is not a race,” Candace said. “When you’re doing things that you enjoy, and you take your time with it, you really do learn the lessons in things.”

