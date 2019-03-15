× Alex Trebek is grateful for the support he’s getting after his cancer announcement

Alex Trebek has a message for his supporters: Thank you.

The “Jeopardy” host announced last week that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this. And I’m going to keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends — and with the help of your prayers also — I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he said at the time, in a video posted on the show’s YouTube channel.

Pancreatic cancer, on average and across all stages, has a 5-year survival rate of 9%, according to the American Cancer Society.

On Thursday, the show’s official Twitter account shared a video of Trebek offering his gratitude for how people have rallied around him.

“Hi everyone,” Trebek said in the short video, which was tweeted along with the caption “Thank you.” “I just want to take a few moments to say thanks to the, believe it or not, hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement.”

The host said he’s heard from former contestants and “even Watson, the IBM computer, sent me a get well card.”

“Now, obviously I won’t be able to respond to all of you individually, but I did want you to know that I do read everything I receive,” Trebek said. “And I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered and I am extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me.”

He ended the video by saying “I’m a lucky guy.”

Trebek resumed taping the popular game show following his announcement.