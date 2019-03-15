× ACC Semifinals: University of Virginia ousted by Florida State, 69-59

RICHMOND, Va. — Florida State is headed to Atlantic Coast Conference Championship after beating out the University of Virginia 69-59 in the semifinals on Friday night.

Despite entering the ACC tournament as the No. 1 seed, UVA fell to the fourth ranked Seminoles in Charlotte.

Florida State will now face either Duke or North Carolina in the championship game Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

