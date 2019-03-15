CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 15: Christ Koumadje #21 of the Florida State Seminoles dunks the ball against Jack Salt #33 of the Virginia Cavaliers during their game in the semifinals of the 2019 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
ACC Semifinals: University of Virginia ousted by Florida State, 69-59
RICHMOND, Va. — Florida State is headed to Atlantic Coast Conference Championship after beating out the University of Virginia 69-59 in the semifinals on Friday night.
Despite entering the ACC tournament as the No. 1 seed, UVA fell to the fourth ranked Seminoles in Charlotte.
Florida State will now face either Duke or North Carolina in the championship game Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.