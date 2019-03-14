Walk for Wishes at Stoney Point Fashion Park is Saturday, April 27

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Register now for the Walk For Wishes at Stoney Point Fashion Park on Saturday, April 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The event is part of a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 300,000 wishes granted and raises funds for future wishes.

“By participating and fundraising, you help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in our community who are battling life-threatening medical conditions,” organizers said. “A wish experience can truly change a child’s life, and you can help.”

WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Tracy Sears will serve as emcee.

Click here to sign up for this year’s Walk For Wishes. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event. 

Event Address: 9200 Stony Point Parkway Richmond, VA 23235
Registration Fees: No fees. Participants are encouraged to fundraise in order to help grant more wishes. 
T-Shirt informaton: Raise $100+ and earn an official Walk For Wishes t-shirt!
Event Schedule: Registration 8:30am | Event 9:30am
Event Start Time: 9:30am Event
End Time: 12:00pm
Length of Walk: 2 miles
Parking Info: There will be parking available in multiple locations of Stony Point Fashion Park.
Are Pets Allowed? Yes

