Video shows masked man dump dog, pig outside Ohio humane society

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio -- Officials in Ohio are working together to identify the man who left a dog and pig outside an animal shelter Wednesday night.

Surveillance video shows a masked man tying the dog's leash to a post at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society around 8:40 p.m. He returns to his vehicle for a cage containing a pot-bellied pig. The dog, a golden retriever, watches the man anxiously the whole time.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputies found the animals around midnight and stayed with them until a humane officer arrived.

Shelter Director Haley Predragovich said the pig's feet were not properly maintained and it has trouble walking.

Predragovich said they are trying to find the owner, but he was disguised and his license plate wasn't legible on video. It does not appear he tried to contact other rescues in the area.