Victim in suspicious Petersburg fire dies after 5 days in burn unit

RICHMOND, Va. -- The two victims in a suspicious house fire in Petersburg Monday spent the week being treated at VCU Medical Center’s burn unit.

Now, Crime Insider say the male victim died Thursday.

The fire broke out early Monday morning off Hampton Road.

Firefighters made quick work of it by containing it to one room, but they said from the start it looked suspicious.

Crime Insider sources say a domestic dispute between a man and a woman sparked the now-deadly blaze.

An accelerant was used, and CI sources say the man was possibly bound at the ankles.

When he was brought to VCU he had burns over 95 percent of his body.

The woman has burns to more than half of her body; she remains at VCU.

Crime Insider sources say the investigators will meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney in reference to this case.