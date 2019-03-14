VCU planning first ER in New Kent County
NEW KENT, Va. — While it continues to work on numerous downtown projects, VCU Health also has eyes for New Kent County.
The health system has filed plans to build a 17,000-square-foot medical facility at 2495 Pocahontas Trail in Quinton.
Plans calls for a new emergency room and helipad, which the county’s planning department approved on Jan. 24.
The one-story facility will be located near the New Kent exit off Interstate 64. Plans call for 93 parking spaces at the facility.
Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
37.508914 -77.189821