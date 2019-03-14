× VCU planning first ER in New Kent County

NEW KENT, Va. — While it continues to work on numerous downtown projects, VCU Health also has eyes for New Kent County.

The health system has filed plans to build a 17,000-square-foot medical facility at 2495 Pocahontas Trail in Quinton.

Plans calls for a new emergency room and helipad, which the county’s planning department approved on Jan. 24.

The one-story facility will be located near the New Kent exit off Interstate 64. Plans call for 93 parking spaces at the facility.

