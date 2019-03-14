VCU fans get spirited sendoff in Amtrak RamCar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- You may not want to go to war with the Rams, but you might like to ride the rails with them.

VCU cheerleaders and Rodney greeted Rams fans Thursday morning at the Amtrak station in Henrico.

The university worked with Amtrak to create a RamCar headed to New York City for the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

"We're excited to help send off all the fans to New York for the Atlantic 10 Tournament," Jennifer Mitchell, the Director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said outside the station. "[Amtrak] is a great way to get on the train and off I-95."

The Rams are the #1 seed in the A-10 Tournament. VCU play its first game Friday, March 15 at Noon.