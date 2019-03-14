UVA blows past NC State to reach ACC Semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charlotte, NC - Back at the Spectrum Center for the first time since their historic loss in the NCAA tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers exercised some of those demons with a 76-56 win over NC State to reach the ACC semifinals for the 2nd straight season.

UVA went on a 8-0 run after the Wolfpack scored the game's first basket. Kyle Guy, De'Andre Hunter and Jack Salt scored baskets during the run.

NC State didn't fold after they fell behind early. They would go on a 14-0 run that turned an 18-10 deficit into a 24-18 lead. DJ Funderburk scored six of his 12 points during that spurt.

The Cavs would struggle from the field in the first half. UVA made just three field goals in the final 13:30 but only trail 29-27 at halftime.

He [Head Coach Tony Bennett] didn't yell at us," said UVA point guard Ty Jerome. "He just said clean up a few things."

And clean up they did in the second half; UVA shot 62.5% from the field and 60.0% from behind the arc after halftime. Guy and Salt were the difference in the final 20 minutes. They each scored 15 points on 11-12 shooting from the field as the Cavs outscored N.C. State 49-27 in the second half.

"When Kyle is hot and I know I got Kyle and Dre around me and when Salt is rolling to the basket for me, it's my job to find guys," Jerome stated. "Anything I can do to win. It's not about me, it's not about any individual here, it's about us accomplishing our goals."

The Cavaliers advance to the ACC Semifinals for the second straight year and fifth time in the last six years.