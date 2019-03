× University of Richmond Spiders out of A-10 tournament after Saint Louis loss

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Spiders are out in the second round of the A-10 tournament after losing to Saint Louis 71-68.

While the Spiders led throughout the game’s second half, St. Louis ended the game with a 3 point lead.

Saint Louis will play No 3. seed Dayton tomorrow in the tournament’s quarterfinal while the Spiders will return home to Richmond