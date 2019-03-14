Sweeten your drinks with Sorva Syrups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - With five flavors to choose from, Sorva Syrups are an all-natural way to flavor your favorite beverage. Courtney Obland, the owner of Sorva Syrups, along with the founder of Wine for Cures, Gil Miles, joined us to tell us more about the syrups. They also filled us in on all the details for this year’s Southern Women’s Show.

The Southern Women’s Show is next Friday, March 22nd and continues through Sunday, March 24th at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Kids get in for $6. For all the information, you can head to www.southernshows.com/wri.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SOUTHERN WOMEN’S SHOW}