St. Patrick's Day events bring street closures to Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Two St. Patrick’s Day events are expected to bring thousands to the City of Richmond this weekend.

Shamrock the Block on the Boulevard and the St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival in Shockoe Bottom will bring multiple street closures to accommodate the celebrations.

Residents are encouraged to avoid areas along these routes and to expect delays throughout the day.

Shamrock the Block (The Boulevard):

NO PARKING zones will be designated from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 for the following road closures:

North Boulevard between West Moore Street and West Broad Street

West Leigh Street and West Clay Street between North Boulevard and Altamont Avenue

West Marshall Street between North Boulevard and North Sheppard Street and all adjoining alleyways

Myers Street between West Broad and West Leigh Streets

West Moore Street between North Sheppard Street and North Boulevard

Siné Irish Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival (Shockoe Bottom):

NO PARKING zones will be designated beginning Friday, March 15 at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 in the 100 block of Virginia Street between East Cary and East Canal Streets. Motorists should expect traffic delays along East Main, East Cary and East Canal, and South 14th Streets.

Richmond Police says they will be in both areas to ensure the safety of all in attendance.