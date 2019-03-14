× Shamrock The Block & Taste of India

RICHMOND, Va.– Shamrock The Block, March 16, 12-6 pm.

The event happens on The Boulevard from Broad Street to Leigh Streets. Organizers say “this the Official start to the outdoor festival season in RVA! “This is our cure for “Cabin Fever” in Richmond” Shamrock The Block is a FREE street festival in its 15th year”. Shamrock The Block is free to attend for all ages, food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the event area. and ATM’s are on site.

Kids are welcome as well as pets, as long as they are on a leash and have the appropriate “clean up after them” supplies. Parking on several lots surrounding the area. In addition, there is limited street parking throughout Scott’s Addition. Organizers suggest you walk, use Lyft, and or take GRTC. Use code RVASHAMROCK for 25% off 2 Lyft rides on Saturday. For more information visit https://www.shamrocktheblock.com/

A colorful showcase of Indian Food, Arts and Culture

The annual Taste of India, Saturday, March 23 & 24, 12:30 – 8:30 pm at the Cultural Center of India, 6641 Iron Bridge Parkway, Chesterfield. Admission and parking are free, and the event is open to the community.

Taste of India event is an opportunity to experience the colorful culture and rich heritage of India with more than 60 live performances, music, and dancing that reflect the diversity of the country itself, from traditional folk dances to modern Bollywood dances. There’s also Indian foods, and vendors with clothing, unique crafts and henna artistry, Indian jewelry, and arts and craft work, free medical screenings for BMI and blood pressure, as well as financial, estate planning and insurance agents and other companies offering free consultations. Taste of India is a volunteer-based for the community. For more information, visit www.cciva.org