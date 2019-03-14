🍀Weekend Events: Shamrock The Block, St. Paddy’s Palooza and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shamrock The Block

Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

The Boulevard from Broad Street to Leigh Streets.

Organizers call Shamrock The Block "the official start to the outdoor festival season in RVA" and the "cure for 'Cabin Fever' in Richmond."

The 15th annual street festival is free for all ages. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the event area -- and ATMs are on site.

Organizers said kids are welcome as well as pets, as long as they are on a leash and have "clean up" supplies.

Parking is available at several surrounding lots. In addition, there is limited street parking throughout Scott's Addition.

Organizers suggest you walk, use Lyft, and or take GRTC. (Use code RVASHAMROCK for 25% off 2 Lyft rides on Saturday.)

For more information: https://www.shamrocktheblock.com/

10th Annual St. Paddy’s Palooza

Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Innsbrook Pavilion (4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen)



The 10th annual St. Paddy’s Palooza, a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day festival, benefits the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Don't miss the Hot Air Balloon Cave, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, live music, bagpipes, and Irish dancers. Food and drinks will also be for sale.

Entry to the event is free, just pay as you go per activity. .

For more information: http://www.innsbrook.com/event/innsbrooks-10th-annual-st-paddys-palooza

7th annual Chesterfield Comic-Con

Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Meadowdale Library (4301 Meadowdale Boulevard, North Chesterfield)

Chesterfield County Public Library hosts the 7th annual Chesterfield Comic-Con where the the work of Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics creator, will be celebrated.

Participants can come dressed as their favorite character and compete in the costume contest. Comic collectibles, comic books, and comic art vendors will be on site. Family-friendly events include games, displays and an art contest.

For more information: library.chesterfield.gov or call 804-751-CCPL.

NEXT WEEKEND

Taste of India: A colorful showcase of Indian Food, Arts and Culture

Saturday and Sunday (March 23 and 24)

Cultural Center of India (6641 Iron Bridge Parkway, Chesterfield)



The Taste of India event is a free opportunity for everyone to experience the colorful culture and rich heritage of India. The event will feature more than 60 live performances, music, and dancing -- from traditional folk dances to modern Bollywood dances -- that reflects the diversity of the country.

There will also be Indian foods, and vendors with clothing, unique crafts and henna artistry, Indian jewelry as well as arts and craft works.

Additionally, there will be free medical screenings for BMI and blood pressure, as well as financial, estate planning and insurance agents and other companies offering free consultations.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit www.cciva.org