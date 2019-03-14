Police: Wrong-way driver charged with killing Henrico man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Guatemalan man who killed a driver on West Broad Street in Henrico County is now charged with aggravated manslaughter, DUI, and driving with no operator’s license, according to Henrico Police.

Ruben Adolfo De Leon Valenzuela was driving drunk and in the wrong direction on West Broad Street when his Chevrolet Silverado slammed head-on into a Lexus RX, according to police.

Richard Whiteside, 71, was driving the Lexus. He died as a result of the March 2 crash.

Allyson Carter witnessed the 9:21 p.m. crash.

"We jump out of the car, run over there, and we tried to open the door of the truck," Carter recalled. "I still can hear that sound, boom."

Henrico Sheriff Mike Wade said De Leon Valenzuela was an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala and that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send an ICE warrant to hold him.