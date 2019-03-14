× The Pit and The Peel opens in Short Pump Town Center

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Fresh off its opening a downtown location in the James Center, a Richmond-based brand of juice bars has moved into the area’s busiest mall. It’s also eyeing new spots in Midlothian and Norfolk.

The Pit and The Peel opened its fourth metro Richmond location Monday in Short Pump Town Center, next door to Athleta in the Dick’s Sporting Goods concourse.

Owners Craig Brosius and Kevin Urbanowski opened the chain three years ago. It serves juices and smoothies, acai and quinoa bowls, soups, sandwiches, wraps and salads.

