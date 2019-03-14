Get your tickets now. The Powerball jackpot is at almost $500 million

Posted 2:36 pm, March 14, 2019, by

A Powerball ticket sits on the counter at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016, in San Lorenzo, California.

A Powerball ticket sits on the counter at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016, in San Lorenzo, California.

Feeling lucky today? You might want to buy a Powerball ticket.

After no winning tickets were sold in Wednesday night’s $448 million Powerball jackpot, the estimated prize money now stands at $495 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 18, 36, 45, 47, 69, and the Powerball number was 14.

Those vying for Saturday’s possible jackpot could take home the eighth largest in the game’s history.

However, just know that the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.