Get “Fired Up” for River City Wood Fire Pizza

Posted 11:12 am, March 14, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Pepperoni, Sausage, the works?  What’s your favorite pizza? Joe LaJoie, Owner of River City Wood Fire has created his own successful pizza business that even travels.  River City Wood Fire is a mobile wood fire pizza truck and they are here today so share their delicious wood-fired pizza. He served up a few variations to help us celebrate National PI Day. For More Info:  https://rivercitywoodfire.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.