RICHMOND, Va. – Pepperoni, Sausage, the works? What’s your favorite pizza? Joe LaJoie, Owner of River City Wood Fire has created his own successful pizza business that even travels. River City Wood Fire is a mobile wood fire pizza truck and they are here today so share their delicious wood-fired pizza. He served up a few variations to help us celebrate National PI Day. For More Info: https://rivercitywoodfire.com/
Get “Fired Up” for River City Wood Fire Pizza
-
The Hot 5 Richmond restaurants: Where you should eat this January
-
New takeout food concept in Scott’s Addition
-
The Big Kitchen opens in Richmond
-
Love is in the air and Chef Johnny is behind the bar
-
Who serves the best margarita in Richmond?
-
-
A pilot had pizza delivered to his planeload of passengers who were stuck during a snowstorm
-
Burgerim brings miniburgers to Henrico
-
Domino’s rewards customers for buying pizza — even from its competitors
-
‘A miracle’: Sisters, 5 and 8, said they drank water on leaves to survive 44 hours lost in woods
-
Pizza Hut expands beer delivery service
-
-
Hot Chick promises to spice up Richmond neighborhood
-
Men say Little Caesars wrote ‘gay’ on pizza receipt: ‘I was baffled’
-
Richmond grabs high rank on Top Food Destination list