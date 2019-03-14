Construction causing parking nightmare for VCU student: ‘It’s anxiety-inducing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU student Alison McCormack is frustrated that construction next to her West Grace Street apartment has led to parking troubles.

McCormack and her neighbors want to know if the end is in sight.

For six months, she says there has been a daily scramble to find parking and often that leaves her parking several blocks away.

“It's definitely anxiety-inducing when I have to walk alone to your apartment a few blocks,” said McCormack. “I am scared... what if I get attacked or something?”

Johnathan Wheeler says most days he and his friends juggle their schedules to meet up with Alison so she won't have to walk alone.

He says he's seen drivers do some crazy things when there is an open spot.

“It gets pretty hostile,” said Wheeler. “People are making illegal U-turns and block both sides of traffic and when they finally get to the spot, somebody will pull their front end into the spot so they can't back up. Then you have to worry about road rage.”

The VCU students went to city hall to ask for a temporary fan district parking permit but were denied.

“I totally understand that this does come with city living but it's reasonable to expect parking when I get off work and for at least the city to work with me when there is a problem like this,” explained McCormack.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers took their concerns to 2nd District councilwoman Kim Gray. She explained getting a parking permit is detailed a process and it includes a majority of residents on a block.

“It has to be a parking district and it has to be a minimum of 10 contiguous blocks,” explained Gray. “There is a process and it requires signatures of a majority of the residents on any particular block face in order to institute a parking district."

