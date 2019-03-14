Woman killed walking in Hampton Park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Pennsylvania woman was killed walking in Chesterfield’s Hampton Park neighborhood.

A driver struck 59-year-old Carol L. Cameron, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, on March 12, 2019, at about 7:10 a.m.

“[She] was walking across Hampton Park Drive just west of its intersection with Otterdale Road when she was struck by a Nissan Murano traveling on Hampton Park Drive,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Cameron was transported to an area hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries on March 13. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.”

The crash remains under police investigation.

