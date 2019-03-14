× California man found dead at James River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police identified the man found dead along the shore of the James River as 25-year-old Andrew Jullie, of San Diego, California.

Jullie’s body was found Sunday, March 10 near the 11500 block of Channel View Drive.

“Police responded to a report that a body had been found on the edge of the river. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A cause of death has not yet been determined,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “It is unknown why Jullie, whose last known address is in California, was in Virginia.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660