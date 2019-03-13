Update on Facebook outage
Crash victim arrested for stealing red Tesla

Woman in Virginia Beach caught on camera stealing packages

Posted 11:11 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39PM, March 13, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A woman in a Virginia Beach neighborhood was caught on camera rummaging through another woman's mailbox and stealing her mail and packages, WTKR reports.

Heather Caldon says her husband received a notification on his phone about someone being near their front door.

When he pulled up the app, he saw a woman getting away with mail: a clothing order and a prescription'

Caldon says she was able to cancel the clothing order that was stolen, but has to wait three months for the stolen medication to be re-filled.

"It was a huge surprise when I saw this woman coming up and she did it so nonchalantly, like she belonged there, which really bothered me"

Police say other neighbors in the area have reported similar thefts with a woman matching this description, and they hope to identify her soon.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.