St. Paddy’s Palooza & Comic Con

RICHMOND, Va.–

10th Annual St. Paddy’s Palooza, at Innsbrook Pavilion Saturday, March 16th, from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm, benefits the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day festival in Innsbrook with the return of the Hot Air Balloon Cave, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, live music, bagpipes, and Irish dancers. Benefiting the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Food and drinks also for sale. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free entry, pay as you go per activity. Innsbrook Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr., Glen Allen. For more information visit http://www.innsbrook.com/event/innsbrooks-10th-annual-st-paddys-palooza

Chesterfield County Public Library hosts 7th annual Chesterfield Comic-Con Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, 23234. This year the work of Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics creator will be celebrated. Lee died in November.

Participants can come dressed as their favorite character and compete in the costume contest. Comic collectibles, comic books, and comic art vendors will be on site. Family-friendly events include games, displays, and an art contest. For more information, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.