It’s official: Richmond is one of the worst allergy cities in U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. — If you’ve lived in Richmond long enough then you do not need an official list to tell you this, Richmond is one of the worst cities — in the U.S. — for allergy sufferers.

If you’re new to town, or lucky enough to not have allergy problems, let us refer you to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s list of “Spring Allergy Capitals.”

“The report identifies the 100 most challenging places to live with spring allergies in the U.S.,” an Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) spokesperson said.

The list is created on based factors like higher than average pollen scores, higher-than-average medication usage, and availability of board-certified allergists.

The top 10 Spring Allergy Capitals for 2019 are:

1. McAllen, Texas

2. Jackson, Mississippi

3. Providence, Rhode Island

4. Memphis, Tennessee

5. Springfield, Massachusetts

6. Louisville, Kentucky

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

8. Scranton, Pennsylvania

9. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

10. Richmond, Virginia

The group highlighted Richmond as being one of just a few cities that ranked highly on both the 2018 Asthma Capitals list (ranked #2) and the 2019 Spring Allergy Capitals (ranked #10).

“AAFA’s Spring Allergy Capitals report is a valuable tool to help identify cities where seasonal allergy symptoms can create challenges,” Dr. Mitchell Grayson, chair of the foundation’s Medical Scientific Council, said. “This report helps people in these areas be more aware of what may contribute to their allergy symptoms so they can work with their health care providers to get relief. With the right treatment plan, seasonal allergies can be managed for better quality of life.”