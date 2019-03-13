× Petersburg police working to identify serial robber

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are working to identify the man who stole from three Petersburg businesses over the course of three days.

On Monday March 11, the suspect stole from the Sav-A-Lot located in the 2000 of S. Crater Road.

On Tuesday March 12, the Walgreens located in the 3200 block of S. Crater Road

And on Wednesday March 13, the Dollar General located in the 2200 block of W. Washington Street.

Each time, the suspect grabs cash while the cashier has the register open and then flees. Video shows him operating a blue, late model pickup truck. On two incidents, the truck has a white camper shell covering the bed.

The suspect, described as a white male with blonde hair in a ponytail, was seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap with a red bill with sunglasses resting on the bill of the hat. He was also seen wearing boots, blue jeans and a tan jacket. In Wednesday’s incident he is observed wearing similar clothing, but wearing a flannel shirt.

If you have any information as to the identity of the suspect in these 3 larcenies, believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of the larcenies, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.