Pennsylvania man named Sober arrested for drunken driving

BUTLER, Pa. – Police arrested an allegedly not-so-sober Pennsylvania driver Saturday. The man’s name? Daniel Sober.

According to WTAE, officers investigating an unrelated 911 call in Middlesex Township pulled the 44-year-old over after noticing a “suspicious” vehicle.

When asked where he was going, Sober said he had given his girlfriend a ride so she could see how her son was doing, according to court documents.

After smelling alcohol, officers tested Sober’s breath at the scene and arrested him. A formal test at the station found Sober’s blood alcohol level to be .194, well over the .08 legal limit, according to the documents.

Sober faces charges of drunken driving and careless driving, according to the Butler Eagle.

He was released from custody and is due back in court March 20.