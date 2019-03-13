× One dead after Richmond shooting, suspect may have fled on bike

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is dead and police are conducting a death investigation after a shooting in Richmond Tuesday evening.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Halifax Ave. for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was transported to the hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

A possible suspect was described as a black male, who left the scene on a bike.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Joseph Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.