Man who beat, stabbed a 78-year-old Henrico woman convicted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The man who stabbed and beat a 78-year-old woman with a hammer has been convicted.

Calvin White remains locked up with no bond at Henrico Jail West.

The now 19 year old entered Alford Pleas during a hearing today according to court records - meaning he doesn't admit guilt - but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction on aggravated malicious wounding and burglary charges.

White attacked a 78-year-old Henrico woman last April.

His victim, a great-grandmother, survived the attack after being stabbed several times in the back of her head and beaten with a hammer.

It was a random attack at her home on Laburnum Ave. according to prosecutors.

A sentencing in July is his next court appearance, where he could get up to 30 years for his violent crimes