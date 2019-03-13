US grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes
Police ID driver killed in Route 360 crash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a man killed in a March 11 crash on Route 360 in Amelia as 74-year-old Leroy Wilson, 74, of Farmville.

“Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at westbound Route 360, [near] Holly Farm Road,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “A 2004 Jeep Liberty was traveling westbound, ran off road right, and struck a sign.”

Wilson, who was driving and wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police believe he may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

A female passenger suffered minor injuries, police said.

