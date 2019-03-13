Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Richmond on Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to the Richmond area this Saturday, March 16.

Fans of Hello Kitty can check of the mobile cafe at Short Pump Town Center, 11800 W. Broad St., from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Just look for the pink truck near the mall’s main entrance by Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn.

Fans can purchase exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including a 3 piece cookie set, a new Hello Kitty plush, a new sequin bow headband and more.

Other best-selling items include a bow-shaped water bottle, 5-piece macaron box set, cafe lunchbox with confetti popcorn and Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirts.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been traveling nationwide since its debut in October 2014. It made its debut in Richmond in March 2017.

After Richmond, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make a stop in Washington DC.