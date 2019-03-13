Good Shot Judy brings “The Swing & The Swagger”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Williamsburg based classical vocal jazz ensemble, Good Shot Judy lit up our studio with two live performances. Brett Cahoon, Chelsea Champ, Jeff Cahoon, Buzz King, Tony Mata, Brandon Musko, Kevin Marshburn, Ellis Williams, Alyssa Evans, Ashley Poppe, Brian Evans and Sarah Glossom performed "L.O.V.E." and "Bring Me Sunshine."

Good Shot Judy will be the musical entertainment at the Children Museum of Richmond for its Twilight Carniball 2019 Destination: New Orleans Saturday, March 23rd from 7 to 10pm at the downtown CMOR location.

https://www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org/full-menu/twilight-carniball-2019/

http://goodshotjudy.com/