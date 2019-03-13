Get a gift that’s ‘Taylor Made for You’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Finding the perfect gift is never an easy thing to do, but you can never go wrong with something personalized! Tammy Johnston, co-owner of Taylor Made for You, says she can help. She joined us, along with good friend Debbie Johnston, to tell us more.

Taylor Made for You is located at 464 Southlake Boulevard in North Chesterfield. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-897-8965 or visit them online atwww.taylormadeforyou.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TAYLOR MADE FOR YOU}