Fredericksburg teen collapses, dies while playing basketball during gym class

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A Fredericksburg teenager died Monday after collapsing while playing basketball during gym class.

The James Monroe High School sophomore, whose name has not been released, was immediately transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he died, said school principal Taneshia H. Rachal.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” said Rachal in a message to parents.

Rachal said the school community is saddened by the sudden loss and they will make “every effort” to help students during this difficult time.

“Please know that James Monroe High School has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this,” said Rachal. “At our school, we have counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. We encourage you, as parents, to also feel free to use our resources.”

It remains unclear how the student died.

“We just ask for the community to keep the family and the James Monroe High School community in their thoughts and prayers in this difficult time,” Rachal said to the Free Lance-Star. “This is a difficult time we’ve never seen before.”