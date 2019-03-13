E-Sports turn Chesterfield students into competitive gamers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — If you think traditional sports are intense, you should experience the competition of E-Sports. The screams were loud at the 2nd Annual Chesterfield County Video Game Competition.

“It gets very competitive,” Manchester Middle School E-Sports Coach Michael Fei said. “This is the start of three hours of kids screaming.”

E-Sports is chance for kids who might not normally be athletic, or kids who are between sports seasons, to compete for their middle school.

“Each school sends a participant to play in grand prix,” Fei said. “We’re playing Mario Kart so there’s 12 grand prix races. We’ll have 12 students. Each grand prix consists of four races and your points are based on how you finish in the race.”

Once cars and characters are set, it’s on like Donkey Kong… or Yoshi. Twists, turns, trash talk. Winner takes all.

Dustin Ellington/6th Grade says:

“I got first on the last one giving me a major comeback for that 35 points on the board,” 6th grader Dustin Ellington said.

Some of these kids would like to play video games for a living.

“E-sports is starting to be a very big thing,” Fei said. “Competitors earn six figures now. There’s college scholarships and it’s all over the internet.”

Others just love the thrill of competition.

“You have supporters and people that are going to help you push through it,” 6th grader Jessica McNair said. “And you have good sportsmanship while you do it.”

