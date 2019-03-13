Do you know who owns this 96-year-old bible left in a Henrico restaurant?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va., -- The manager of a West End restaurant hopes you can help find the owner of a bible left in his establishment last fall.

Ruben Navarette said the tattered bible was found on a chair in the bathroom of Azzuro Restaurant located at 6221 River Road sometime in October last year.

"I wrote a date on it and stuck in the safe because I figured for a bible they’ll probably be back the next day," Navarette explained.

The bible was discovered in a gallon Ziploc bag.

The name "Eleanor Pauline Dillard" was written in cursive above the date "December 25, 1923."

"You don’t want to touch it because you’re afraid you may break it -- it’s so fragile," Navarette stated.

Navarette said searches of the name and date were unsuccessful.

"With our reservation system we can search up names and I tried searching that name up. I knew there would be a slim chance I'd be able to find any information on it and unfortunately I couldn’t," he said.

A small bookmark with a picture of Jesus Christ was also found between pages 808 and 809.

Navarette hoped reaching out to CBS 6 would help return the book to its owner.

"I think it was an honest mistake. I think someone forgot they left it here or forgot they brought it here," Navarette said.

He added, "It definitely belongs to someone’s family and I'm sure it has a lot of sentimental value to them."

If you have any information that can help reunite the book with its owner, you're asked to call Azzuro Restaurant at 804-282-1509.

