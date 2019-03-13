Woman arrested for crashing stolen Tesla

Discover the U in Uncertainty

Posted 11:55 am, March 13, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va - Shanna Kabatznick of FABWomen and Christina Tinker from Tinker Talks talked about FABWomen's upcoming event called, “Discover the U in University.” Christina will be the leading the presentation. Women will learn how limiting it is to approach decisions through a narrow lens of certainty, tangible ways to create a more interesting life tapestry and how to become more of who you are.

The FABWomen "Discovering the U in Uncertainty" will be held at the Holiday Inn Express on Mayland Drive in Richmond from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Click here to find out more about the event: https://www.fabwomen.me/fabevents/

