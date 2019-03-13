Woman arrested for crashing stolen Tesla on I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers said a woman who crashed a stolen Tesla on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning is facing a slew of charges.

Officials said the wreck happened on I-95 between Chippenham Parkway and Willis Road exit around 5:10 a.m.

That is when troopers said 35-year-old Casey Vaughan, who was driving a 2018 red Tesla in the interstate’s left lane, tried to change lanes and rear-ended a Toyota.

As a result, troopers said both vehicles lost control. The Toyota flipped over, and the Tesla slammed into a guardrail.

Officials said the man driving the Toyota, who was wearing his seat belt, was transported to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Vaughan, who was also wearing her seat belt, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for Jake Burns’ complete report on this developing story.

When Vaughan was released the hospital, she was arrested and charged with one count of the following: felony larceny of a vehicle, felony possession of a schedule I and II drug, driving under the influence of drugs and driving on a revoked license.

Vaughan is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Stay with WTVR.com for updates on this developing story. Did you see the crash? Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.