Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Building a better smile is a lot different today than it used to be. We spoke to Mike Catoggio from Virginia Family Dentistry about some of the common questions he gets asked about cosmetic dentistry. You can meet with Mike Catoggio yourself at the Virginia Family Dentistry office located at 12040 W. Broad Street in Henrico. You can give them a call at 804-364-7010 or by going online towww.vadentist.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA FAMILY DENTISTRY}