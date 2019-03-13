Arizona man on the run after shooting 3 people, kidnapping girlfriend

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 24-year-old man reportedly stole a gun, shot three men and kidnapped his girlfriend before fleeing, officials said.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Eddison Noyola stole a gun and a car from a home in Glendale, Arizona Tuesday.

The vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin license plate AAC8410.

Shortly after, officials said Noyola broke into an apartment nearby and shot two men. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals. One is in extremely critical condition; the other is in critical condition.

According to police, Noyola fled the scene and went to another Phoenix location where he shot another man and kidnapped his 30-year-old girlfriend, Andrea Lou Dixon. Officials said the victim at that scene is in critical but stable condition.

The couple in the white Chevy Malibu.

Phoenix police said they believe Noyola intends to harm his girlfriend and himself. He is considered armed an extremely dangerous.

Police are actively searching for the car as well as Noyola and Dixon.